Swing Dunk Patch Note ver.0.7.4.2

Hello Swing Squad!
Swing Dunk ver.0.7.4.2 update has been applied!
**
Change of rim:
**
- The rim for beginners added in Ver.0.7.3.1 has been deleted.
- The tutorial and free play rim has been changed to regular basketball goal instead of beginners one.
**
Matchmaking system changes:
**
- The matchmaking system applied to Ver.0.7.3.1 has been reversed to the previous match system.
- Matching between all users from trainees to pros is possible again.
**
Bug fix:
**
- Fixed a bug where the ball was thrown abnormally when releasing at a swing angle of more than 120˚.
Changed files in this update