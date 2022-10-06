 Skip to content

Swing Dunk update for 6 October 2022

Swing Dunk Patch Note ver.0.7.4.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Swing Squad!

Swing Dunk ver.0.7.4.2 update has been applied!

**

Change of rim:

**

  • The rim for beginners added in Ver.0.7.3.1 has been deleted.
  • The tutorial and free play rim has been changed to regular basketball goal instead of beginners one.

**

Matchmaking system changes:

**

  • The matchmaking system applied to Ver.0.7.3.1 has been reversed to the previous match system.
  • Matching between all users from trainees to pros is possible again.

**

Bug fix:

**

  • Fixed a bug where the ball was thrown abnormally when releasing at a swing angle of more than 120˚.

