Hello. This is BATTLE STEED:GUNMA Develpe team.

We’ve pushed a small update containing this change.

Official Discord Channel : https://discord.gg/gPJBqba8kq .

A.I. Practice Match

New Map of the A.I. Practice Match was added.(Redwood Point)

New Premium Skin

New Premium Skin for GA-75 was added

And some minor bugs have been fixed.

