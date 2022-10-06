The creepy guys are coming. patch 0.2

halloween
- Halloween celebration new stage "Strange Garden" is added
- You can enter if you clear unlock quest
- If you kill the boss, you can get a Halloween present.
- Beat the pumpkins.
update
- The sound settings will now be saved
- You have adjusted the volume of some sound effects
- Volume has been adjusted for some BGM
- The damage to the beginning of the pumpkin is increased (the final damage is the same)
- It makes the spider's identification more distinct
- Now, at the Easy level, you don't lose Gem even if you die
bugfix
- Fixed a bug where emoticons do not appear when probability skill is successful
- Combat training fixed a bug that was not seen in Revel 2 and above
Changed files in this update