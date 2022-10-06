 Skip to content

Survivor Of The Journey update for 6 October 2022

The creepy guys are coming. patch 0.2

Survivor Of The Journey update for 6 October 2022

The creepy guys are coming. patch 0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

halloween

  • Halloween celebration new stage "Strange Garden" is added

  • You can enter if you clear unlock quest
  • If you kill the boss, you can get a Halloween present.
  • Beat the pumpkins.

update

  • The sound settings will now be saved
  • You have adjusted the volume of some sound effects
  • Volume has been adjusted for some BGM
  • The damage to the beginning of the pumpkin is increased (the final damage is the same)
  • It makes the spider's identification more distinct
  • Now, at the Easy level, you don't lose Gem even if you die

bugfix

  • Fixed a bug where emoticons do not appear when probability skill is successful
  • Combat training fixed a bug that was not seen in Revel 2 and above

