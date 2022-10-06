 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 6 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #4

Share · View all patches · Build 9664518 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #990 First turn research tech tree scrollbar adjustment
  • Ticket #1020 Empire, Fleets, Diplomacy, and Planets menu save sort settings
  • Ticket #1021 Xeno Engineering tech fix
  • Ticket #1022 Colonize button for splitting fleets fix
  • Ticket #1024 Infinite BCs from scrapping fix
  • Ticket #1025 Tutorial gravity grammar fixes
  • Ticket #1026 Anti-peace treaty spam timer
  • Ticket #1030 Diplomacy menu filter fixes
  • Ticket #1028 Lost colony and monster spawn fix
  • Ticket #1035 New Game GalaxyID tooltip fix

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link