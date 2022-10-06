- Ticket #990 First turn research tech tree scrollbar adjustment
- Ticket #1020 Empire, Fleets, Diplomacy, and Planets menu save sort settings
- Ticket #1021 Xeno Engineering tech fix
- Ticket #1022 Colonize button for splitting fleets fix
- Ticket #1024 Infinite BCs from scrapping fix
- Ticket #1025 Tutorial gravity grammar fixes
- Ticket #1026 Anti-peace treaty spam timer
- Ticket #1030 Diplomacy menu filter fixes
- Ticket #1028 Lost colony and monster spawn fix
- Ticket #1035 New Game GalaxyID tooltip fix
Lord of Rigel update for 6 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
