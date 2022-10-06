 Skip to content

Waste Life 1 消耗阳寿1 update for 6 October 2022

增加了一些bug Added some bugs

Last edited by Wendy

修复了方向键移动键可以控制音量的bug
增加了一些bug
感谢差评玩家的帮助

Fixed a bug where the arrow keys move the volume

Added some bugs

Thank you for your help

