刻印战记：冰冻之剑 RE update for 6 October 2022

RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 6 Update Log Ver. 1.1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. New magic cave game, the first 4 levels are now open.
  2. Modify the action of King Gulusin in the first story, the first 25 rounds will not move; after 25 rounds, he will make an attack. (Adventurers note)
  3. Fix some mistakes in the script
  • The problem of wrong avatars and statements in the dialogue between Alisa and Sasha when escaping from the cellar
  • Fix the dialogue and background of the residents in Chapter 5
  1. Add a new character Tana, a villager, she can "plant" Oh, she actually .... Go find out for yourself
  2. Fix the problem of the wrong terrain in Chapter 4
  3. the third layer of the magic cave can be planted need to bring seeds (seeds are not yet fully put, I will soon put in the curtain in the preparation of more dishes and ingredients)

