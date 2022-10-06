RE：Countermark Saga FS' October 6 Update Log Ver. 1.1.0

- New magic cave game, the first 4 levels are now open.
- Modify the action of King Gulusin in the first story, the first 25 rounds will not move; after 25 rounds, he will make an attack. (Adventurers note)
- Fix some mistakes in the script
- The problem of wrong avatars and statements in the dialogue between Alisa and Sasha when escaping from the cellar
- Fix the dialogue and background of the residents in Chapter 5
- Add a new character Tana, a villager, she can "plant" Oh, she actually .... Go find out for yourself
- Fix the problem of the wrong terrain in Chapter 4
- the third layer of the magic cave can be planted need to bring seeds (seeds are not yet fully put, I will soon put in the curtain in the preparation of more dishes and ingredients)
Changed files in this update