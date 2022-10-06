- Fixed a bug with incorrect card energy values when using cards with fixtures.
- Fixed a bug with incorrect token costs being displayed for player renaming.
- Various minor bug fixes.
Blackout Rugby update for 6 October 2022
1.51.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Blackout Rugby Win64 Depot 1157961
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby MacOS Depot 1157962
- Loading history…
Blackout Rugby Linux Depot 1157963
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update