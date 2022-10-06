- Now you can make vehicles more resistant. All impact received by them can be reduced by up to 90% when armor is at maximum level;
- There has been modification in the 'Power up' window to add more items;
- Fixed some bugs in map 3.
Road Defense: Outsiders update for 6 October 2022
Power up the vehicle armor!
