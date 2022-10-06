 Skip to content

Road Defense: Outsiders update for 6 October 2022

Power up the vehicle armor!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now you can make vehicles more resistant. All impact received by them can be reduced by up to 90% when armor is at maximum level;
  • There has been modification in the 'Power up' window to add more items;
  • Fixed some bugs in map 3.

