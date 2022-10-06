[UPDATE] 2022.10.06 Update Notes

Hello, We're CODELIFE Studio.

Everyone needs to get an update to enjoy multi-play with this version.

If you want to get an update right away, you can restart the steam after the game is over.

Today's update history.

# Endgame Contents Update (1st round)

When new game plus is in progress, you can receive a title which contains the number of times.

Users who finished the game will be able to find item quality when acquiring equipment items.

There are 5 grades of quality, and there are differences in status even in the same grade.

The probability of a quality grant depends on the level of difficulty.

The higher the level of difficulty, the higher the probability of acquiring high quality items. Crafting items are given a fixed probability regardless of difficulty. It has been modified to prevent difficulty change during the game.

# Announcement for Endgame Contents Update (1st round)

Item quality is a preparation step for the new dwarf area and Colosseum, which will be added as a content for those who have seen the ending.

Because the game is in Early Access period, the status value or probability of acquisition by quality can be modified according to feedback.

(Caution! Therefore, the grade or status of the item acquired during the Early Access period may change later.) Users who have not yet seen the ending will be used as normal items even if someone deliver quality items.

The development team is not involved in the droping/trading of the item.

# Added Gesture System

The sitting function is incorporated into the gesture.

Greeting gestures are paid by default.

Additional gestures are paid when you greet a new person and your mastery level increases.

# UI Improvements

When you mark on a map, you can see the remaining distances and icons on the game scene.

For the smooth use of the game controller, all slide bars in the options have been set to step 11.

# BGM Improvements