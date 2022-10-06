Update notes for release 56.6

-
Hoopak's shooting DPR was calculated wrong. Fixed. (thanks to DaviddesJ for reporting)
-
Added alternatives to inventory commands: (thanks to DaviddesJ for suggesting)
- NUMPAD_PLUS to switch companion (also F11).
- NUMPAD_MINUS to toggle exchange mode (also CTRL + E).
- NUMPAD_MULTIPLY to sort the items by time acquired / new items in shop (also F10).
- NUMPAD_DIVIDE to toggle compare mode (also INS or CTRL + BACKSPACE).
- Remember that you can open inventory with ENTER, NUMPAD_ENTER, or I.
-
Added trapkit usage stats under obituary file's "device uses".
-
Added notes to some of the item descriptions:
- Amulet of Life Saving / Plot Armor: the Die Hard effect ignores withering.
- Gloves of Expert Trapper: does not stack with the Expert Trapper talent.
