 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zorbus update for 6 October 2022

Update notes for release 56.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9663271 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Hoopak's shooting DPR was calculated wrong. Fixed. (thanks to DaviddesJ for reporting)

  • Added alternatives to inventory commands: (thanks to DaviddesJ for suggesting)

    • NUMPAD_PLUS to switch companion (also F11).
    • NUMPAD_MINUS to toggle exchange mode (also CTRL + E).
    • NUMPAD_MULTIPLY to sort the items by time acquired / new items in shop (also F10).
    • NUMPAD_DIVIDE to toggle compare mode (also INS or CTRL + BACKSPACE).
    • Remember that you can open inventory with ENTER, NUMPAD_ENTER, or I.

  • Added trapkit usage stats under obituary file's "device uses".

  • Added notes to some of the item descriptions:

    • Amulet of Life Saving / Plot Armor: the Die Hard effect ignores withering.
    • Gloves of Expert Trapper: does not stack with the Expert Trapper talent.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2125422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link