Dota 2 update for 6 October 2022
ClientVersion 5469
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Finnish, French, Greek, Spanish - Latin America, Portuguese, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Dutch, Japanese, Romanian, Swedish, and Turkish
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Mars' Spear
- Modified Economy Item: Mars' Upper Body
Items
- Drum of Endurance: Ability cast range reduced from
1200to
0(-1200)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
- Loading history…
Extra notes