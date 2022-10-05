 Skip to content

World of Haiku update for 5 October 2022

v. 1.2.0f2

Share · View all patches · Build 9663045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Commands

  • [ADD] New command: killall.

Badges

  • [ADD] Badge notifications when completing a skill category
  • [UPDATE] Skill Tree button in the menu moved.
  • [UPDATE] Category badges in the Skill Tree are grayed out when not completed.
  • [FIX] cURL badge notification not initiating.
  • [FIX] Category badge progress visualization not updating in real-time.

Missions/Dojos

  • [UPDATE] Dojo responses
  • [FIX] Nitro was still available with no mission selected through CTRL+SPACE shortcut.
  • FIX] CTRL+SPACE shortcut missing in dojos to open up Nitro.
  • [FIX] Devices were not clickable in dojos.

Misc Changes

  • [ADD] Scanline effect in cutscenes.
  • [FIX] Terminal becoming blank when maximizing it.
  • [FIX] Notes, Manual, File Explorer not clickable in map or when no mission is selected.
  • [FIX] Terminal asked for CMD instead of CTRL on OSX devices.

