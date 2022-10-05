v. 1.2.0f2

Patch Notes
Commands
- [ADD] New command: killall.
Badges
- [ADD] Badge notifications when completing a skill category
- [UPDATE] Skill Tree button in the menu moved.
- [UPDATE] Category badges in the Skill Tree are grayed out when not completed.
- [FIX] cURL badge notification not initiating.
- [FIX] Category badge progress visualization not updating in real-time.
Missions/Dojos
- [UPDATE] Dojo responses
- [FIX] Nitro was still available with no mission selected through CTRL+SPACE shortcut.
- FIX] CTRL+SPACE shortcut missing in dojos to open up Nitro.
- [FIX] Devices were not clickable in dojos.
Misc Changes
- [ADD] Scanline effect in cutscenes.
- [FIX] Terminal becoming blank when maximizing it.
- [FIX] Notes, Manual, File Explorer not clickable in map or when no mission is selected.
- [FIX] Terminal asked for CMD instead of CTRL on OSX devices.
