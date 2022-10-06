Player Progression
- Player leveling and match experience
- Unlock characters through leveling
- Experience for tutorial completion
- Daily Rewards
Slash Detection
- No more speed limit on how many slashes can be produced
- Height independent tracking
Left-Handers Support
- Asymmetrical weapon fixes for left-handed players
Training Combo Progression
- Learn combos gradually through unlocks
- Earn medals for combo speed
- Build experience through combo mastery
Tutorial Voice Over
- Voice acting replacing robotic placeholder audio
Kill Cam Fixes
- Creates In flight slashes
matching what were created before the cut-in
Replay System
- Time control with grips
- Camera swap control buttons
- Camera resets between rounds
Changed files in this update