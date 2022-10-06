 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saber Punks Playtest update for 6 October 2022

Progress

Share · View all patches · Build 9662681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Player Progression

  • Player leveling and match experience
  • Unlock characters through leveling
  • Experience for tutorial completion
  • Daily Rewards

Slash Detection

  • No more speed limit on how many slashes can be produced
  • Height independent tracking

Left-Handers Support

  • Asymmetrical weapon fixes for left-handed players

Training Combo Progression

  • Learn combos gradually through unlocks
  • Earn medals for combo speed
  • Build experience through combo mastery

Tutorial Voice Over

  • Voice acting replacing robotic placeholder audio

Kill Cam Fixes

  • Creates In flight slashes
    matching what were created before the cut-in

Replay System

  • Time control with grips
  • Camera swap control buttons
  • Camera resets between rounds

Changed files in this update

Saber Punks Playtest Content Depot 1783041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link