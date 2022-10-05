-Added new Hat "Pork Pie"
-Added new Mask "Heisenbean"
-Spawners now contain names
-Maybe fixed inbounds god bug
-Added new Gun "Plasma Rifle"
-Fixed a bug where you could shoot yourself with projectiles
-Added reverb
-Added new Map "Highway"
Erroneous update for 5 October 2022
0.7.4
