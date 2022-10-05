 Skip to content

D20 Dungeons update for 5 October 2022

Release v1.38.4 (Oct 5, 2022)

Patchnotes
  • Added new travel mode where the party will follow the leader.
  • Added tooltips.
  • Added a setting to adjust how fast turns run.
  • Added support for Rage Power Superstition.

