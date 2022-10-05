- fixed Preempt skill not triggering properly when on an Armor Leader.
- multiplayer: added new synchronization at the start of unit movement.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 5 October 2022
05 Oct 22 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
