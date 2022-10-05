3.14159 Patch Final

-Fixed an issue in Sanctuary City where overlay would stop working post part three caused by regression from previous patches.

-Further quality of life improvements;

-Game engine bug fixes and performance improvements

-Further migration to Unity codebase

-Fixed an issue where the ECG monitor would sometimes freeze under heavy CPU load areas

-Fixed clipping issues and collision detection with large sprites

-Fixed infinate loop bug with Karak Invaders mini game section

-Reduced lag inbetween frames for FMV sequences

-Upscaled FMV sequence frames