-Fixed an issue in Sanctuary City where overlay would stop working post part three caused by regression from previous patches.
-Further quality of life improvements;
-Game engine bug fixes and performance improvements
-Further migration to Unity codebase
-Fixed an issue where the ECG monitor would sometimes freeze under heavy CPU load areas
-Fixed clipping issues and collision detection with large sprites
-Fixed infinate loop bug with Karak Invaders mini game section
-Reduced lag inbetween frames for FMV sequences
-Upscaled FMV sequence frames
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 5 October 2022
3.14159 Patch Final
