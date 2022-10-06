 Skip to content

Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 6 October 2022

v0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9661809 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Make construction take some time, update event times accordingly, Load-In now starts at 8AM, Show starts at 12 PM until 12 AM, Load-Out until 4 AM
  • Fix Placed Objects rendering transparency being updated to often (should fix stuttering during construction)
  • Make construction state more prominent in InfoPanel so it's easier to see what's happening

