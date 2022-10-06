- Make construction take some time, update event times accordingly, Load-In now starts at 8AM, Show starts at 12 PM until 12 AM, Load-Out until 4 AM
- Fix Placed Objects rendering transparency being updated to often (should fix stuttering during construction)
- Make construction state more prominent in InfoPanel so it's easier to see what's happening
Festivals - Headliners Playtest update for 6 October 2022
v0.1.4
