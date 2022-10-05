- Fixed case where gate would disappear if a dragon destroyed an archer tower on top of it.
- Fixed rare case where a transport cart error (possibly caused by mods) would cause a map to not load
- Small performance improvements for some maps
Kingdoms and Castles update for 5 October 2022
Hotpatch - version 119r3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
