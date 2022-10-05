 Skip to content

Kingdoms and Castles update for 5 October 2022

Hotpatch - version 119r3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed case where gate would disappear if a dragon destroyed an archer tower on top of it.
  • Fixed rare case where a transport cart error (possibly caused by mods) would cause a map to not load
  • Small performance improvements for some maps

Changed files in this update

