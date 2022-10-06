Patch Notes v1.0.8

Hey everyone!
We've been working on this bug patch for you all over the past couple weeks and are very excited to finally bring it to you all! Please continue sending your feedback and we'll continue adding new things to the game. If you want to submit feedback or find a bug that needs squashing, please report it in our Discord through our ticketing system.
Fixes/Additions:
- Added brand new large cave systems to each biome.
- Added new ultra rare items to collect.
- Added new common collectibles.
- Updated the AI to be faster and more intuitive.
- Added a damage text prompt to AI.
- Updated the map to include the cave entrances.
- Added VFX to Enen and the redwoods that make the environment feel more alive.
- Allowed for more precise placement of crafted items.
- Added multiple plaques to each biome that help develop lore and guide the player.
- Ice can now be stored in the refrigerator.
- Added two new decorative items to craft.
- Added wooden porch beams to the building system.
- Decorative ceramics can now be placed on triangular foundation pieces.
- Navigation flags are now unlocked on the first day of survival.
- All loot chests can now be destroyed with a yield of 4 wood.
- Updated multiple inventory icons.
- Fixed a bug where doors were not placed on the stone doorway properly.
- Fixed a bug where poisoned arrows were not shooting if no regular arrows are in the players inventory
Changed files in this update