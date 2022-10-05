Apocalypse | Halloween Update v0.7.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9661381 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 21:46:04 UTC by Wendy

The Apocalypse Challenge is now live!

Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!

To earn the trophies, simply do the following:

In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers: 15x or more: bronze 20x or more: silver 24x or more: gold Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!



You will not need to send a recording or screenshot, everything is done in game automatically

Redecorated the Menu Room for Halloween! More will be added soon including an in-game event!

Re-added the reset save button back in with a warning

You can now toggle your badge and character on the main menu home screen

Resetting your save will now provide an “Are you sure” before continuing.

Resetting your save will now only be possible when not in a lobby

Adding/removing an item from your loadout will now automatically save it

The “save loadout” button has been removed

It will now be more obvious which loadout you currently have selected

You are now required to write a small description to submit a player report

You can no longer report a player twice within 24 hours (using the ID card report button while in a game, after already reporting them in the menu)

The game will no longer suffer from a memory leak which was causing unplayable fps and crashes

UI arrows will now scale better with lower resolution monitors, and for 4:3 aspect ratios

Resetting your save now reloads the main menu, fixing UI displaying pre-reset values

You will now lose equipment when you die

The invite code will now remain hidden when returning from a game in a public lobby

Maps will now unlock correctly, in line with the “Level unlock” screen

The ghost's name on the statistics page will now be localized

Fixed a bug where Vosk voice recognition wouldn’t work due to an empty voice models file

VR Belt items will now face the correct direction

