Phasmophobia update for 5 October 2022

Apocalypse | Halloween Update v0.7.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Apocalypse Challenge is now live!
Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!

To earn the trophies, simply do the following:

  • In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers:

    • 15x or more: bronze
    • 20x or more: silver
    • 24x or more: gold
    • Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!

You will not need to send a recording or screenshot, everything is done in game automatically

  • Redecorated the Menu Room for Halloween! More will be added soon including an in-game event!
  • Re-added the reset save button back in with a warning
  • You can now toggle your badge and character on the main menu home screen

  • Resetting your save will now provide an “Are you sure” before continuing.
  • Resetting your save will now only be possible when not in a lobby
  • Adding/removing an item from your loadout will now automatically save it
  • The “save loadout” button has been removed
  • It will now be more obvious which loadout you currently have selected
  • You are now required to write a small description to submit a player report

  • You can no longer report a player twice within 24 hours (using the ID card report button while in a game, after already reporting them in the menu)
  • The game will no longer suffer from a memory leak which was causing unplayable fps and crashes
  • UI arrows will now scale better with lower resolution monitors, and for 4:3 aspect ratios
  • Resetting your save now reloads the main menu, fixing UI displaying pre-reset values
  • You will now lose equipment when you die
  • The invite code will now remain hidden when returning from a game in a public lobby
  • Maps will now unlock correctly, in line with the “Level unlock” screen
  • The ghost's name on the statistics page will now be localized
  • Fixed a bug where Vosk voice recognition wouldn’t work due to an empty voice models file
  • VR Belt items will now face the correct direction

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

