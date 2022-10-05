Apocalypse | Halloween Update v0.7.0.3

The Apocalypse Challenge is now live!
Earn yourself 3 unique trophies for your collectible cabinet, just by playing the game!
To earn the trophies, simply do the following:
In Single-player, complete all 4 objectives and get a ghost photo in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution with the following Custom difficulty multipliers:
- 15x or more: bronze
- 20x or more: silver
- 24x or more: gold
- Show off your trophies in your display cabinet!
You will not need to send a recording or screenshot, everything is done in game automatically
- Redecorated the Menu Room for Halloween! More will be added soon including an in-game event!
- Re-added the reset save button back in with a warning
- You can now toggle your badge and character on the main menu home screen
- Resetting your save will now provide an “Are you sure” before continuing.
- Resetting your save will now only be possible when not in a lobby
- Adding/removing an item from your loadout will now automatically save it
- The “save loadout” button has been removed
- It will now be more obvious which loadout you currently have selected
- You are now required to write a small description to submit a player report
- You can no longer report a player twice within 24 hours (using the ID card report button while in a game, after already reporting them in the menu)
- The game will no longer suffer from a memory leak which was causing unplayable fps and crashes
- UI arrows will now scale better with lower resolution monitors, and for 4:3 aspect ratios
- Resetting your save now reloads the main menu, fixing UI displaying pre-reset values
- You will now lose equipment when you die
- The invite code will now remain hidden when returning from a game in a public lobby
- Maps will now unlock correctly, in line with the “Level unlock” screen
- The ghost's name on the statistics page will now be localized
- Fixed a bug where Vosk voice recognition wouldn’t work due to an empty voice models file
- VR Belt items will now face the correct direction
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord: https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
