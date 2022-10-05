 Skip to content

Old World update for 5 October 2022

Oct 5th update

Build 9661163

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main branch has been updated!

Notable changes:

  • Improvements to performance and AI
  • National alliances allow nations to use each others anchored ships for movement, units to benefit from being in allied territory, and to move allied units
  • Theologies now require specific techs to become available
  • Ambition rebalancing
  • Balance adjustment to Carthage 4, Greece 3 and 4 scenarios
  • Improvements to Steam Deck interface

Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Release%20Update%2010-05-22

