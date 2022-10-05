Oct 5th update

The main branch has been updated!
Notable changes:
- Improvements to performance and AI
- National alliances allow nations to use each others anchored ships for movement, units to benefit from being in allied territory, and to move allied units
- Theologies now require specific techs to become available
- Ambition rebalancing
- Balance adjustment to Carthage 4, Greece 3 and 4 scenarios
- Improvements to Steam Deck interface
Full notes can be reviewed here:
https://github.com/MohawkGames/main_buildnotes/blob/main/Old%20World%20Release%20Update%2010-05-22
Changed files in this update