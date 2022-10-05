- Added the Dojo functionality. Now you can set a dojo master and upgrade the Dojo for various pet boosts to make dungeons easier and to gain more experience. While not needed for the current dungeons, you will likely want the Dojo buffs for future dungeons. Enabling any Dojo buff will disable the experience bonus and outside dungeon experience from experience leech weapons. You can still use them to leech experience inside dungeons, but they won't provide extra experience anymore. In the long run, the Dojo will give more experience bonus and other buffs, so it will be worth it, though.
- Added a new pet from Notfromearth: Alien. It has a bonus as assassin.
- Added a token upgrade for Eartheater which allows it to permanently reduce its penalty to campaigns depending on earthlikes eaten total.
- Buffed elemental stats of non neutral pets from 2x level to 3x level.
- Changed the exp calculation of RTI. The formula is easier now and you should get more than before. It still needs the mimic with a higher class level to be decent exp/h.
- Owl now won't change its preference mid-campaigns.
- Fixed a few bugs (quest rng, typos, DNDC reward, small things).
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 5 October 2022
Changes for Version 3.98.1355
Patchnotes via Steam Community
