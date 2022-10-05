 Skip to content

Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 5 October 2022

Patch 0.0.6

Patch 0.0.6

  • First level, added checkpoints to make it easier
  • Starting to address the awkward slopes problem. Splash and Cave levels have the new fix (darker unwalkable slopes).
  • Controller shake now with gliding stamina
  • Stamina widgets now in the center of the screen and color coded
  • First level mushrooms collision with camera off for now
  • Orienting camera when spawning at checkpoints
  • New audio atmosphere for octopus level
  • Snake difficulty is now more progressive, also fixed stamina widget flicker when walking

