- First level, added checkpoints to make it easier
- Starting to address the awkward slopes problem. Splash and Cave levels have the new fix (darker unwalkable slopes).
- Controller shake now with gliding stamina
- Stamina widgets now in the center of the screen and color coded
- First level mushrooms collision with camera off for now
- Orienting camera when spawning at checkpoints
- New audio atmosphere for octopus level
- Snake difficulty is now more progressive, also fixed stamina widget flicker when walking
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 5 October 2022
Patch 0.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed depots in pbuild1 branch