World of Talesworth: Idle MMO Simulator update for 5 October 2022

V2.69 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9660882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • When leveling a character, overage of XP is kept instead of always resetting XP to 0. Also, if enough XP is earned, a character can level more than once on a quest turn in.
  • New purchase available (if you’re far enough) to enable keeping a full party logged in while auto-logging through a prestige.
  • Raid tier boss difficulty scales 1% slower to better align with gear scaling
  • Taco Lord’s AOE damage reduced by 4% per hand smash
  • To advance to the next raid tier, all bosses on the current tier must be defeated (was only final boss)
  • Fixed a bug on Shaman proc rate at high prestiges
  • Fixed display bug with max progression percentage in raiding
  • Fixed display bug showing “insta-kill trash” in the wrong place on the raid overhead map

