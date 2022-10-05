V2.69 Patch Notes
- When leveling a character, overage of XP is kept instead of always resetting XP to 0. Also, if enough XP is earned, a character can level more than once on a quest turn in.
- New purchase available (if you’re far enough) to enable keeping a full party logged in while auto-logging through a prestige.
- Raid tier boss difficulty scales 1% slower to better align with gear scaling
- Taco Lord’s AOE damage reduced by 4% per hand smash
- To advance to the next raid tier, all bosses on the current tier must be defeated (was only final boss)
- Fixed a bug on Shaman proc rate at high prestiges
- Fixed display bug with max progression percentage in raiding
- Fixed display bug showing “insta-kill trash” in the wrong place on the raid overhead map
