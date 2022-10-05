DARK MINUTE 1.2 is live now!

Hi, new version of Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure (1.2) PC and MAC OS:
- fixed elevator in level 4,
- small bugs fixed.
Enjoy!
Lucas
