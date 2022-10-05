 Skip to content

DARK MINUTE: Kira's Adventure update for 5 October 2022

DARK MINUTE 1.2 is live now!

Hi, new version of Dark Minute: Kira's Adventure (1.2) PC and MAC OS:

  • fixed elevator in level 4,
  • small bugs fixed.

Enjoy!
Lucas

