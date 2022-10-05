Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.5.0

Update:
- The teleport system has been expanded to two more teleport location
- Automatic resource displays in the respective areas
- New tree to mine with more HP and amount of wood
- The amount of potion is shown in the user bar
- The quantity from the inventory is displayed in the item slot in the marketplace
- More treasure chests have been added
- The skills are listed in the inventory with their respective values
- Skills "Strength" and "Mining quantity" have been adjusted
(strength is always increased by 2 and Mining quantity has been increased by 150 more levels)
- The productions now have a "Create Max" button
to create the maximum amount that can be produced
- After purchasing buildings, there are citizen gift chests to be found nearby.
(This does not apply to all buildings)
Fixes and adjustment:
- Texts have been changed and extended
- New saves for skill stones and Treasures
- The merchant house has been reduced to 2000 gold
- New requirements for the mine:
Each area: Iron, Silver, Gold and Crystal must now be purchased
Changed files in this update