Happy Mining update for 5 October 2022

Happy Mining Patchlog 0.8.5.0

5 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:

  • The teleport system has been expanded to two more teleport location
  • Automatic resource displays in the respective areas
  • New tree to mine with more HP and amount of wood
  • The amount of potion is shown in the user bar
  • The quantity from the inventory is displayed in the item slot in the marketplace
  • More treasure chests have been added
  • The skills are listed in the inventory with their respective values
  • Skills "Strength" and "Mining quantity" have been adjusted
    (strength is always increased by 2 and Mining quantity has been increased by 150 more levels)
  • The productions now have a "Create Max" button
    to create the maximum amount that can be produced
  • After purchasing buildings, there are citizen gift chests to be found nearby.
    (This does not apply to all buildings)

Fixes and adjustment:

  • Texts have been changed and extended
  • New saves for skill stones and Treasures
  • The merchant house has been reduced to 2000 gold
  • New requirements for the mine:
    Each area: Iron, Silver, Gold and Crystal must now be purchased

