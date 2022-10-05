 Skip to content

Blacksmith Weapon Merchant update for 5 October 2022

Quality of Live improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the capability to buy upgrades using the number row.
1 will buy "Faster pickup" 2 "Faster growth" and so on. To buy extra lives you can press space.

