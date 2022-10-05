Added the capability to buy upgrades using the number row.
1 will buy "Faster pickup" 2 "Faster growth" and so on. To buy extra lives you can press space.
Blacksmith Weapon Merchant update for 5 October 2022
Quality of Live improvements
