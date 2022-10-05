- Enable a default calibration profile in case the user is unable to complete the calibration screen
- Fixed graphics quality settings not being applied after relaunching the game
Highline Volleyball VR update for 5 October 2022
Hotfix for version 0.2.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
