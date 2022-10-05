 Skip to content

Highline Volleyball VR update for 5 October 2022

Hotfix for version 0.2.0.5

Build 9660347 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Enable a default calibration profile in case the user is unable to complete the calibration screen
  • Fixed graphics quality settings not being applied after relaunching the game

