 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lord of Rigel update for 5 October 2022

EA Build Hotfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9659881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ticket #1015 Autoexplore double cancel fix
  • Ticket #994 Canceling orders on stacked fleets fix
  • Ticket #1016 Double events on Player FleetMovement Cancel
  • Ticket #1018 Tutorial goal text adjustments

Changed files in this update

Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link