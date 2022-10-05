- Ticket #1015 Autoexplore double cancel fix
- Ticket #994 Canceling orders on stacked fleets fix
- Ticket #1016 Double events on Player FleetMovement Cancel
- Ticket #1018 Tutorial goal text adjustments
Lord of Rigel update for 5 October 2022
EA Build Hotfix #3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Lord of Rigel Depot (Windows) Depot 437441
