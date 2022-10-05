 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GATE update for 5 October 2022

Patch Notes for 10/05/22

Share · View all patches · Build 9659660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Token base colors can now be changed in the advanced options.
  • Token artwork scale can now be changed in the advanced options.
  • Tokens now have a colored ring around them to indicate the owner of the token.
  • A bug has been fixed that prevented new collections from being used without restarting the application.

Changed files in this update

GATE Content Depot 1689251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link