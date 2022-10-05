Update v1.0.2

Hello everyone, I just updated Sokobos to v1.0.2.
List of changes
- You can now switch between windowed/fullscreen with ALT+ENTER
- Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't save after skipping a level and not beating the new one.
- Fixed a rare bug where the gate would stay open regardless of the pressure plate's state after undoing. I will be removing some leaderboard scores on levels 41 and 53 because they were achieved using this bug. Now that the bug is fixed, they will be impossible to get.
- Added a memory cache system for game objects to fix rare short freezes when loading a new level
- Some sounds were tied to the wrong audio bus. So even if you turned Sounds down to 0, they would still play because Master was above 0
- Level 28 was missing a water texture where you are supposed to push a bridge.
Enjoy the update!
Changed files in this update