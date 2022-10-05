 Skip to content

Sokobos update for 5 October 2022

Update v1.0.2

Update v1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, I just updated Sokobos to v1.0.2.

List of changes

  • You can now switch between windowed/fullscreen with ALT+ENTER
  • Fixed a bug where the game wouldn't save after skipping a level and not beating the new one.
  • Fixed a rare bug where the gate would stay open regardless of the pressure plate's state after undoing. I will be removing some leaderboard scores on levels 41 and 53 because they were achieved using this bug. Now that the bug is fixed, they will be impossible to get.
  • Added a memory cache system for game objects to fix rare short freezes when loading a new level
  • Some sounds were tied to the wrong audio bus. So even if you turned Sounds down to 0, they would still play because Master was above 0
  • Level 28 was missing a water texture where you are supposed to push a bridge.

Enjoy the update!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1655890/Sokobos/

Changed files in this update

Sokobos Windows Depot 1655891
Sokobos Linux Depot 1655892
Sokobos Mac Depot 1655893
