- [Is this Joseon?] dialogue skip in cam cut scene bug is fixed. Move invisible block is removed.
- [Log bridges] 2 move block places is removed.
- [Red samurai] notice enemy boss spawn condition. The boss has unbeatable when rebirth during 5 seconds.
- [Yukimura] The boss has unbeatable when rebirth during 10 seconds.
눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 5 October 2022
5 Oct. 2022 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update