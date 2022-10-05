 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 5 October 2022

5 Oct. 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9658172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Is this Joseon?] dialogue skip in cam cut scene bug is fixed. Move invisible block is removed.
  • [Log bridges] 2 move block places is removed.
  • [Red samurai] notice enemy boss spawn condition. The boss has unbeatable when rebirth during 5 seconds.
  • [Yukimura] The boss has unbeatable when rebirth during 10 seconds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2114171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link