Dr. Atominus Version 2.4.2.1.
Here are the changes:
- Updated German translation (Thanks to Jennifer Rosebrock for proofreading and improvements.)
- Optimization
- Removed some unused resources
- Updated credits
Also, the game is currently on sale!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Also, the game is currently on sale!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update