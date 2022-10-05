 Skip to content

Dr. Atominus update for 5 October 2022

Version 2.4.2.1.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dr. Atominus Version 2.4.2.1.

Here are the changes:
  • Updated German translation (Thanks to Jennifer Rosebrock for proofreading and improvements.)
  • Optimization
  • Removed some unused resources
  • Updated credits

Also, the game is currently on sale!

