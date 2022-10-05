Voidigo v0.9.0 - The North Expansion Update

---**
**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]
- A new world expansion in The North!
NEW WEAPONS
- Harvest Scythe
- Pumpkin Nest
- Harvest Sickle
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Ghost Mama - Louder lullaby.
- Corruption effects on bosses have a slightly different look!
- Rat Bite - Visual effect on target is less intrusive.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Corrupted Trades - Does not ask for Max Health unless player has more than 3 hearts (or no other possible trade). Gets more likely based on how many extra hearts the player has.
- Fire - Does more damage to bosses and enemies.
- Special Interactables - Much more likely to spawn in a small area.
- Loop - Enemy health increases less after the first loop.
POWERUP BALANCING
- Rare and Ultra Rare powerups in 'powerup categories' are now not affected by category weights. Should make some powerups that never showed up much more likely to spawn now.
- Protectus Boot - Longer block.
- Grenade Bullet Lotion - Less damage.
- Termite Agreement - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
WEAPON BALANCING
- Saberang - Does not break walls anymore.
- Cloudy Slapper - More durability.
- Flumpel - Less damage, 1 more clip, more max ammo.
- Cross Bone - Will now create an explosion on penetration as well.
- Hammererer - Does less damage to bosses.
- Nordunn Ballista - Less freeze strength.
- Keg Lubber - Less air time, faster to explode, does more damage and has a bigger explosion radius.
- Super Stealther - Larger clip and more max ammo.
- Bomb Rod - Now creates an explosion so it can ignite gunpowder.
NPC BALANCING
- Gloob Crusher - More health, do not tumble when stomped.
- Magmoth 'Laser Eye' - Slightly longer tell time before shooting.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Prophecy Challenge - Fixed a bug causing lag stutter at the start of the challenge.
- Ghost Quest - Fixed a bug causing them to be able to spawn in challenge choice rooms, if quest was carried between worlds.
- Weather - Fixed some weather effects sometimes being cut off during battle zoom.
- Fixed some choppyness when entering new areas or worlds.
POWERUP FIXES
- Elemental Bullets - Visual effects now follow the bullet more accurately
- Swing Shot - Fixed a bug causing it to hurt durability less when upgraded.
- Spirit Insurance - Fixed a rare bug causing UI not to come back after used during co-op.
WEAPON FIXES
- Snake Egg Launcher - Fixed a bug causing it to spawn double the amount of snakes.
NPC FIXES
- Nordunn Elder - Fixed a rare block rune crash.
UI FIXES
- Tab Menu Area Map - Fixed the right and bottom passages not displaying on the large areas maps.
