 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voidigo update for 5 October 2022

Voidigo v0.9.0 - The North Expansion Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9657629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

---**

**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]

  • A new world expansion in The North!
NEW WEAPONS
  • Harvest Scythe
  • Pumpkin Nest
  • Harvest Sickle

---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]

  • Ghost Mama - Louder lullaby.
  • Corruption effects on bosses have a slightly different look!
  • Rat Bite - Visual effect on target is less intrusive.

---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]

  • Corrupted Trades - Does not ask for Max Health unless player has more than 3 hearts (or no other possible trade). Gets more likely based on how many extra hearts the player has.
  • Fire - Does more damage to bosses and enemies.
  • Special Interactables - Much more likely to spawn in a small area.
  • Loop - Enemy health increases less after the first loop.
POWERUP BALANCING
  • Rare and Ultra Rare powerups in 'powerup categories' are now not affected by category weights. Should make some powerups that never showed up much more likely to spawn now.
  • Protectus Boot - Longer block.
  • Grenade Bullet Lotion - Less damage.
  • Termite Agreement - Now 'Rare' instead of 'Uncommon'.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • Saberang - Does not break walls anymore.
  • Cloudy Slapper - More durability.
  • Flumpel - Less damage, 1 more clip, more max ammo.
  • Cross Bone - Will now create an explosion on penetration as well.
  • Hammererer - Does less damage to bosses.
  • Nordunn Ballista - Less freeze strength.
  • Keg Lubber - Less air time, faster to explode, does more damage and has a bigger explosion radius.
  • Super Stealther - Larger clip and more max ammo.
  • Bomb Rod - Now creates an explosion so it can ignite gunpowder.
NPC BALANCING
  • Gloob Crusher - More health, do not tumble when stomped.
  • Magmoth 'Laser Eye' - Slightly longer tell time before shooting.

---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]

  • Prophecy Challenge - Fixed a bug causing lag stutter at the start of the challenge.
  • Ghost Quest - Fixed a bug causing them to be able to spawn in challenge choice rooms, if quest was carried between worlds.
  • Weather - Fixed some weather effects sometimes being cut off during battle zoom.
  • Fixed some choppyness when entering new areas or worlds.
POWERUP FIXES
  • Elemental Bullets - Visual effects now follow the bullet more accurately
  • Swing Shot - Fixed a bug causing it to hurt durability less when upgraded.
  • Spirit Insurance - Fixed a rare bug causing UI not to come back after used during co-op.
WEAPON FIXES
  • Snake Egg Launcher - Fixed a bug causing it to spawn double the amount of snakes.
NPC FIXES
  • Nordunn Elder - Fixed a rare block rune crash.
UI FIXES
  • Tab Menu Area Map - Fixed the right and bottom passages not displaying on the large areas maps.

Changed files in this update

Voidigo Content Depot 1304681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link