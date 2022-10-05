- Reduced duration and penalty for working.
- Notes needed to progress story line are more visible.
- Furniture placement improvements.
- Added "Object Positioning" to controls menu. (Scroll wheel.)
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 5 October 2022
General Life Improvement
