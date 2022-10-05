 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 5 October 2022

General Life Improvement

Share · View all patches · Build 9656844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced duration and penalty for working.
  • Notes needed to progress story line are more visible.
  • Furniture placement improvements.
  • Added "Object Positioning" to controls menu. (Scroll wheel.)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link