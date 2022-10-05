Pie is back!

General
- Standardised brawler movement speed across brawlers. No brawlers have been made slower, so players will only see movement speed increases.
- Increased responsiveness of UI elements in the lobby.
- Fixed bug causing characters to not spawn in lobby.
- Ultimate pies are back. Removed brimstone meteor and shard mechanics returning to the ultimate pie from earlier in development.
Brawlers
Battle Priest
- HP increased to 250, up from 200
Boxer
- All melee skills have increased range by 20%
Countess
- Fixed bug causing Brambles to be damaged by single hit skills
- Brambles life span increased by 30%
- Crimson Overgrowth Brambles will now spawn closer to the Countess, creating a dense forest
Engineer
- Surgical Strike cast time decreased to 1s (down from 1.5s) and damage decreased to 40 (down from 50). Medium knockback added to surgical strike.
Changed files in this update