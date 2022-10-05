 Skip to content

Brimstone Brawlers update for 5 October 2022

Pie is back!

Build 9656192

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Standardised brawler movement speed across brawlers. No brawlers have been made slower, so players will only see movement speed increases.
  • Increased responsiveness of UI elements in the lobby.
  • Fixed bug causing characters to not spawn in lobby.
  • Ultimate pies are back. Removed brimstone meteor and shard mechanics returning to the ultimate pie from earlier in development.

Brawlers

Battle Priest

  • HP increased to 250, up from 200

Boxer

  • All melee skills have increased range by 20%

Countess

  • Fixed bug causing Brambles to be damaged by single hit skills
  • Brambles life span increased by 30%
  • Crimson Overgrowth Brambles will now spawn closer to the Countess, creating a dense forest

Engineer

  • Surgical Strike cast time decreased to 1s (down from 1.5s) and damage decreased to 40 (down from 50). Medium knockback added to surgical strike.

