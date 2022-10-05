2022/10/5 调整及修复

√1、修复-灵泉符等符篆不显示具体范围的问题
√2、修复-背包放置物品当位置无法放置时无法取消的问题
√3、修复-丹炉升级后报错崩溃BUG
√4、修复-天气不与时间挂钩导致时间变化天气不变的BUG
√1、调整-偷窃物品时的计算公式
√2、调整-古代宝藏有概率获得丹药
√3、调整-功法引起的属性不停波动显示信息
√4、调整-炼丹受炼丹属性加成效果
官方交流群：756815440（白马非马交流群）
