Laser Droplets update for 15 October 2022

Laser Droplets Version 2.0 with new content.

15 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content Now Available!
Boss Rush Mode. Features Endless Boss Fights and 16 passives skills to level up.

