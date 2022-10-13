Patch Notes: October 13th, 2022

Hey everyone! To make sure we create the best Redwall game we can put out there, we have another set of bug fixes for you!
If you are interested in testing our games and getting free rewards for it, we would love to have you join at https://www.somabugs.com/bugs/join
Highlighted fixes for this patch:
- Fixed a variety of typos in cutscenes throughout the game.
- Fixed a variety of instances throughout the game where the voice lines did not match up with their written text.
- Fixed a voice line replaying after returning to the area where you defeated the rats with falling barrels in Old Moss Creek.
- Added notifications when you help or don't Ichabod get the beehive down from the tree.
- Fixed golden Martin paw prints floating higher than one of the walls in Old Moss Creek.
- Fixed two dialogue choice prompts that overflowed their text areas when moving on in Pontedaria, and consoling your spouse in the Prologue.
Changed files in this update