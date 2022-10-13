 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act 2 update for 13 October 2022

Patch Notes: October 13th, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9655627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! To make sure we create the best Redwall game we can put out there, we have another set of bug fixes for you!

If you are interested in testing our games and getting free rewards for it, we would love to have you join at https://www.somabugs.com/bugs/join

Highlighted fixes for this patch:

  • Fixed a variety of typos in cutscenes throughout the game.
  • Fixed a variety of instances throughout the game where the voice lines did not match up with their written text.
  • Fixed a voice line replaying after returning to the area where you defeated the rats with falling barrels in Old Moss Creek.
  • Added notifications when you help or don't Ichabod get the beehive down from the tree.
  • Fixed golden Martin paw prints floating higher than one of the walls in Old Moss Creek.
  • Fixed two dialogue choice prompts that overflowed their text areas when moving on in Pontedaria, and consoling your spouse in the Prologue.

Changed files in this update

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act II Content Win64 Depot 1305121
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act II Depot Win32 Depot 1305122
  • Loading history…
The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout Act II Depot OSX Depot 1305123
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link