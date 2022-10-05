- Eased the difficulty of some of the later stages and the OMOIDE CHALLENGE
- Damage when caught in a wall has been changed to 50% of the total number of shields
- Fixed an error in the English text of Regulation B
- Changed the cost of equipping Revenge Badge to 1
- When equipping Soul Earplugs, the floating souls will be erased in 7 seconds
- Added a "charge complete" effect when charging Hairclips
- Adjustment of umbrella performance
- Fixed the problem of not being able to get the achievements when obtaining an album or completing a diary
- Adjustment of auto-aim
- Fixed other minor bugs
NeverAwake update for 5 October 2022
NeverAwake Ver 1.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
