NeverAwake update for 5 October 2022

NeverAwake Ver 1.0.1

Build 9655532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Eased the difficulty of some of the later stages and the OMOIDE CHALLENGE
  • Damage when caught in a wall has been changed to 50% of the total number of shields
  • Fixed an error in the English text of Regulation B
  • Changed the cost of equipping Revenge Badge to 1
  • When equipping Soul Earplugs, the floating souls will be erased in 7 seconds
  • Added a "charge complete" effect when charging Hairclips
  • Adjustment of umbrella performance
  • Fixed the problem of not being able to get the achievements when obtaining an album or completing a diary
  • Adjustment of auto-aim
  • Fixed other minor bugs

