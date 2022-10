Share · View all patches · Build 9655467 · Last edited 5 October 2022 – 02:32:06 UTC by Wendy

Definitely Sneaky But Not Sneaky was just updated to version 1.2.4 for a quick bugfix:

Balance:

Decreased shop price of Sticky Kunai from 8 -> 7

Bugs fixed:

When you beat the game, you would find yourself to be one point short in the shop...

Please head over to the Community Hub to report other bugs or provide any type of feedback or suggestions!

Thanks,

Thomas

boxedworks