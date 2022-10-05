 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 5 October 2022

Patch 2.38.55 10/04/2022

Fixed not being able to enter the teleporter portal.
Fixed not being able to hit targets at range 14
Fixed seeing floating objects in space

Added more sound effects

made boats rock in the water.

Made Bombs respawn if dropped before lit.

