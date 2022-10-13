Patch Notes: October 13th, 2022

Hey everyone! To make sure we create the best Redwall game we can put out there, we have another set of bug fixes for you!
If you are interested in testing our games and getting free rewards for it, we would love to have you join at https://www.somabugs.com/bugs/join
Highlighted fixes for this patch:
- Fixed a variety of typos throughout the game.
- Added labels to indicate who is speaking throughout all of the dialogue lines in the introduction cutscene to the game.
- Updated the objective marker pointing to the obstacle course so that it disappears when entering the obstacle course and reappears if the player leaves before completing the objective in Hilltop Camp.
- Fixed the optional side quest in Hilltop Camp so that the player can collect the mail for Coyle again even if they die.
- Removed a leftover collectable from an earlier version of the game in The Pirates.
- Fixed a number of instances in which certain pieces of audio would not obey the volume settings set by the player.
- Fixed a spot in The Pirates where walking past a certain location would cause much of the map to briefly disappear.
- Ensured that audio now plays from jam baskets when the player collects them in The Catacombs.
Changed files in this update