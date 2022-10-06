 Skip to content

Wanderer update for 6 October 2022

1.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix to save logic on fuses when socketing in Tesla level that caused colour reset.
Fix to how some French language UI displayed
Fix to future home world save issue when loading a chapter save

Changed files in this update

Wanderer Content Depot 1599561
