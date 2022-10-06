Fix to save logic on fuses when socketing in Tesla level that caused colour reset.
Fix to how some French language UI displayed
Fix to future home world save issue when loading a chapter save
Wanderer update for 6 October 2022
1.14
Fix to save logic on fuses when socketing in Tesla level that caused colour reset.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update