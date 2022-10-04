- fixed duplicate piece in mosaic 19 from "Lucky Knot" story.
- added reset tutorial toggle in settings
- added very easy difficulty that features mosaic outline background
- removed rotation button and hotkey in very easy difficulty cause there's no rotated elements
Mosaic Chronicles update for 4 October 2022
Update - 1.172 - 5th of Oct 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
