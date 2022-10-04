 Skip to content

Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 4 October 2022

EA 0.1.6.5.1

Fixed a bug that could prevent the spawn of some bosses
Fixed a visual bug on the size of Dagda Aura and Freyr Aura

