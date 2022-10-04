Fixed a bug that could prevent the spawn of some bosses
Fixed a visual bug on the size of Dagda Aura and Freyr Aura
Don't Shit On My #!$@& Roof update for 4 October 2022
EA 0.1.6.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
