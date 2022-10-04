- Small CPU optimizations.
- After each race, the new master of the room is selected with the smallest ping. This should help stability.
- I also refactored some code and improved error detection in order to hunt bugs more effectively.
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 4 October 2022
Update 2022.0.1 (v10)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update