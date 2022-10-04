 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 4 October 2022

Update 2022.0.1 (v10)

Share · View all patches · Build 9653413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Small CPU optimizations.
  • After each race, the new master of the room is selected with the smallest ping. This should help stability.
  • I also refactored some code and improved error detection in order to hunt bugs more effectively.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1871991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link