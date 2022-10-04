 Skip to content

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 4 October 2022

Update [v22.10.04.2014]

Build 9652512

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed problem with openning and closing the store;
  • Fixed problem, when you can open the store withour teller, so at that moment all buyers freezes in the store.

Changed files in this update

Gamer Shop Simulator Content Depot 1228571
