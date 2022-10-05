1.35 Update : Community & creators

First: if not already done, check the current Open Contest with $800 prize pool.
Overview :
- Download Drones, Tracks & Sceneries directly from the game.
- Undo/Redo (Ctrl+Z) system in the editor
- Native objets editing in editor.
General
New Features
- Download Drones, Tracks & Sceneries directly from the game.
- Hide/show all active user interface when flying with [H]
Improvements
-
Gameplay
- Updated scenic trail map : more space to go around, bigger gaps everywhere, in particular in the forests.
- Airplanes on cinematic mountain are now set to go to 70 kmh (from 60kmh)
-
UI
- HUD settings are now available while flying, with direct effects.
- Improved FPS display.
- Tracks and sceneries are now always displayed in order : tracks first then sceneries, each in typographic order.
-
Misc
- Cinematic foliage settings now display foliage details up to 1.5x normal distance. Beware of performance issues !
- Low and medium foliage settings are now a bit more aggressive to reduce foliage details.
- USB controller input : improved performance. Can speed up FPS on some configurations where the CPU was the bottleneck.
Fixes
- Fixed some issues with automatic false starts after spawning on some user tracks.
- Fixed some leaderboard display issues in the main menu.
- Fixed a rare bug that could cause crashes when spawning ghost quads while quitting the level.
- Fixed compatibility issues with CRSF Joystick . Thanks Felix.
- More sensitive axis detection on MacOS, fixing some controllers issues. ( flysky fs-i6x). Thanks Mark.
Editor
New Features
- Undo/Redo System. ( Ctrl+Z, Ctrl+Y)
- Editable Natives items : except for most trees, most native items on the map are now user editable. Delete, duplicate, move or resize any native item.
Warning : With great power comes great responsibilities, natives items are often way less plug & play than the items available in the left panel. Don't forget to use Undo for any issue.
- Groups :
Group/ungroup selected items (CTRL+G, ALT+G).
Grouped items will "stay together" even when not selected.
Re-selecting an item later will select the whole group.
- Mass Selection
Double Click on an item to select all similar items currently in view.
Quality Of Life
- Ctrl+S to save current track.
- Contextual Menu : right click on an item for easy access to common actions, such as group/ungroup.
- SAVE & Fly from the editor, then BACK TO EDITOR for quick fight testing without going back to the main menu. (F2). The undo stack will still be available after flight-testing the map.
- FPS HUD are now available in the editor. While it does not map 1:1 to in-flight game performance, it's still an easy way to get an idea about performance.
- Camera Position & Speed are now saved in editor, for each track. Useful when alternating between editor mode and fly mode.
- Shortcuts are now displayed on most tooltips in the track editor.
Improvements
- Improved Editor UI : Left & Right panel are now resizable.
- Search box for the left panel.
- Huge performance improvements when flying on sceneries with huge amounts of objects (hi, Kéhops FPV !).
- In-Editor performance improvements on such sceneries.
- Faster saving time.
- Removed central control point on gizmo.
Goodies
- A few new items are available. Check the smoke & fires to have some fun.
More
- For any issue, feature request or help, join the discord : https://discord.gg/nyebM2t7DF
Changed files in this update