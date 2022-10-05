 Skip to content

AIDroneSim update for 5 October 2022

1.35 Update : Community & creators

First: if not already done, check the current Open Contest with $800 prize pool.

Overview :

  • Download Drones, Tracks & Sceneries directly from the game.
  • Undo/Redo (Ctrl+Z) system in the editor
  • Native objets editing in editor.

General

New Features

  • Download Drones, Tracks & Sceneries directly from the game.
  • Hide/show all active user interface when flying with [H]

Improvements

  • Gameplay
    • Updated scenic trail map : more space to go around, bigger gaps everywhere, in particular in the forests.
    • Airplanes on cinematic mountain are now set to go to 70 kmh (from 60kmh)
  • UI
    • HUD settings are now available while flying, with direct effects.
    • Improved FPS display.
    • Tracks and sceneries are now always displayed in order : tracks first then sceneries, each in typographic order.
  • Misc
    • Cinematic foliage settings now display foliage details up to 1.5x normal distance. Beware of performance issues !
    • Low and medium foliage settings are now a bit more aggressive to reduce foliage details.
    • USB controller input : improved performance. Can speed up FPS on some configurations where the CPU was the bottleneck.

Fixes

  • Fixed some issues with automatic false starts after spawning on some user tracks.
  • Fixed some leaderboard display issues in the main menu.
  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause crashes when spawning ghost quads while quitting the level.
  • Fixed compatibility issues with CRSF Joystick . Thanks Felix.
  • More sensitive axis detection on MacOS, fixing some controllers issues. ( flysky fs-i6x). Thanks Mark.

Editor

New Features

  • Undo/Redo System. ( Ctrl+Z, Ctrl+Y)
  • Editable Natives items : except for most trees, most native items on the map are now user editable. Delete, duplicate, move or resize any native item.
    Warning : With great power comes great responsibilities, natives items are often way less plug & play than the items available in the left panel. Don't forget to use Undo for any issue.
  • Groups :
    Group/ungroup selected items (CTRL+G, ALT+G).
    Grouped items will "stay together" even when not selected.
    Re-selecting an item later will select the whole group.
  • Mass Selection
    Double Click on an item to select all similar items currently in view.

Quality Of Life

  • Ctrl+S to save current track.
  • Contextual Menu : right click on an item for easy access to common actions, such as group/ungroup.
  • SAVE & Fly from the editor, then BACK TO EDITOR for quick fight testing without going back to the main menu. (F2). The undo stack will still be available after flight-testing the map.
  • FPS HUD are now available in the editor. While it does not map 1:1 to in-flight game performance, it's still an easy way to get an idea about performance.
  • Camera Position & Speed are now saved in editor, for each track. Useful when alternating between editor mode and fly mode.
  • Shortcuts are now displayed on most tooltips in the track editor.

Improvements

  • Improved Editor UI : Left & Right panel are now resizable.
  • Search box for the left panel.
  • Huge performance improvements when flying on sceneries with huge amounts of objects (hi, Kéhops FPV !).
  • In-Editor performance improvements on such sceneries.
  • Faster saving time.
  • Removed central control point on gizmo.
Goodies
  • A few new items are available. Check the smoke & fires to have some fun.

More

